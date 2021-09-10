Sep 10, 2021 / 12:40PM GMT
Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
Great. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second day
Of DB Tech Conference. I am Sidney Ho. I cover semiconductor, semi-cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. So the next company we have is MKS Instruments. MKS is a key supplier of components and subsystems to the semiconductor equipment market and also a strong presence in other advanced markets. MKS also has -- is expected to grow its Advanced Markets business with the pending acquisition of specialty chemical company called Atotech. Today, we're very pleased to have CFO, Seth Bagshaw, with us. Welcome, Seth.
Seth H. Bagshaw - MKS Instruments, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, Sidney. Good morning.
Questions and Answers:Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
Good morning. (Operator Instructions) So with that out of the way, maybe I'll just start off with a few questions on the near-term market on t