Sep 10, 2021 / 12:40PM GMT

Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second day



Of DB Tech Conference. I am Sidney Ho. I cover semiconductor, semi-cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. So the next company we have is MKS Instruments. MKS is a key supplier of components and subsystems to the semiconductor equipment market and also a strong presence in other advanced markets. MKS also has -- is expected to grow its Advanced Markets business with the pending acquisition of specialty chemical company called Atotech. Today, we're very pleased to have CFO, Seth Bagshaw, with us. Welcome, Seth.



Seth H. Bagshaw - MKS Instruments, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Sidney. Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior AnalystGood morning. (Operator Instructions) So with that out of the way, maybe I'll just start off with a few questions on the near-term market on t