Q1 2022 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MKS Instruments First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone. I am David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after market closed, we released our financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which are posted to our website, mksinst.com.
As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in yesterday's press release and in our most recent annual repo
