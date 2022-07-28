Q2 2022 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after market closed, we released our financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which are posted to our website, which we recently changed to mks.com. As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in yesterday's press release and in our most recent an