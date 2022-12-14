MKS Instruments Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



I want to thank you for joining us today, both in person and over the webcast. I'm David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations at MKS Instruments. And on behalf of MKS, I want to welcome you to our 2022 Analyst Day.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to our safe harbor for forward-looking statement slide and remind you that various remarks made during today's presentations about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements.



Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in this safe harbor and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These statements represent the company's expectations only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to today, and the company disclaims any obligation to update these statements.



During today's presentation, references will be made to non-GAAP financial measures as well as pro forma