Jan 12, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

James Andrew Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome to Day 3 of the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. My name is Jim Ricchiuti, the advanced industrial technologies analyst at Needham. Pleased to introduce Seth Bagshaw, the CFO of MKS Instruments as well as David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations for MKS. MKS, I think as most of our audience knows, has a long history of doing M&A. (inaudible) semiconductor, capital equipment market and in recent years in laser and Photonics. And then in mid-August, completing the largest transaction to date, acquiring Atotech, a leader in processed chemicals and equipment for the PCB as well as semi IC packaging and industrial markets. Before we kick this off with Seth, David is going to go through some of the usual disclaimer information we need.



David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



Sure. Thanks, Jim. Hello everyone. So because we're in our quiet period, our comments will solely focus on the long-term growth and opportunities for MKS and we