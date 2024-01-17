MKS Instruments Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 17, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT

James Andrew Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. Next session before we break -- have a short break for lunch. At the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, we're going to be having a discussion with the CEO of MKS Instruments, John Lee. We also have with us today David Ryzhik, Vice President, Investor Relations.



My name is Jim Ricchiuti, senior analyst in the Equity Research Department at Needham covering companies in the advanced industrial technologies area. MKS, I think most people know, is a leading subsystem supplier to the semi-cap industry for decades, been a longtime player. But in recent years, has diversified and broadened its reach into the laser and photonics markets, some real interesting markets, we think, as well as increasingly so in the electronics and electronics packaging market through a series of acquisitions, the most recent being Atotech in August 2022.



So we're going to get into a bit of a fireside chat. Before we do that, David is going to do some of the disclosure.



David Ryzhik -