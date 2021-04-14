Beacon Street Group LLC Analyst Day Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Shannon Devine - SOLEBURY TROUT LLC - VP



Good morning, everyone. My name is Shannon Devine, Senior Vice President of Solebury. Welcome to the Beacon Street Group Analyst Day. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to learn more about Beacon Street.



Presenting today will be Mark Gerhard, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendant; Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Street; and Dale Lynch, Chief Financial Officer of Beacon Street. We will also be including a demo of our new software application, the Terminal, at the end of the presentation.



During today's presentation, we're going to be making forward-looking statements. These statements -- these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to Slide 2 of today's presentation materials as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.'s SEC filings. Today's presentation may be accessed on Beacon Street's IR website at beaconstreetservi