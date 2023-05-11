Q1 2023 MarketWise Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jonathan Shanfield - MarketWise, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today's conference call to discuss MarketWise's first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today, we have Amber Mason, Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Park, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Lee Harris, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis.



Before we get started, I want to point out that we've also published a supplemental earnings presentation on the Investors section of our website, www.marketwise.com under the Quarterly Results tab. This document is designed to provide additional information and context to our current earnings release and 10-Q filings. We hope y