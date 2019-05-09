Herman Miller Inc Investor Event Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Kevin J. Veltman - Herman Miller, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



All right. Let's start. Good morning, everyone I'm Kevin Veltman and I have the privilege of leading Investor Relations for Herman Miller. We're glad that all of you could join as today both those of you here in New York as well as we have a number of people on the webcast this morning. So my job is just to introduce us and get us started today.



Our agenda for the morning is: One, we will have a formal presentation from our leadership team, talking through our strategy and key priorities; then we will spend some time in a Q&A session, and so we'll have time for all of you to ask any questions that you have; and we'll wrap up for those of you who are here in New York with tours of the space, which is our flagship showroom in New York. There's 5 floors of space that we have here that we'll tour plus we have a couple of other floors in the building as well.



A couple pieces of housekeeping for you. We will be making some forward-looking statements as part of this presentation as defined by the SEC, and those come with certa