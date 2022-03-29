Mar 29, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin Veltman, Senior Vice President and Integration Lead for MillerKnoll.
Kevin J. Veltman - MillerKnoll, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Good evening. Joining me today on our third quarter earnings call are Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer; and John Michael, President of Americas contract. We have posted the press release on our Investor Relations website at millerknoll.com. Wherever any figures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, we have reconciled the GAAP and the non-GAAP amounts within the press release.
Before I turn it over to Andi for a brief overview of the quarter, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements. For information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings release as well as our
Q3 2022 MillerKnoll Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 29, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...