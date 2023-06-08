Jun 08, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

LJ LaPorta - Jefferies - Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for coming to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is LJ LaPorta. I'm with the Jefferies Investment Banking Group. I'd like to introduce you today, Rob Barrow, CEO, MindMed.



Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO



All right. Thanks, everyone, for being here today. Mind Medicine is an organization that was formed in 2019, and we're developing the psychedelic drug class for a variety of brain health disorders. And we're leveraging decades of research history with compounds like LSD and MDMA, where we've seen a real resurgence in the last five or six years, in particular, where we've seen an enormous body of evidence dating back to the 1940s and 50s, but more recently, high-quality modern studies that have confirmed those historical findings and are now entering into a critical phase of development for the drug class and for our lead programs, which we'll talk about in a second here.



We've got an organization. I had