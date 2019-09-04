Sep 04, 2019 / 12:05PM GMT

Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate



Good morning, everyone. If I could please have your attention. We're about to start. I'm Chandni Luthra from Goldman Sachs, and welcome to the 26th Annual Retailing Conference.



It is my pleasure today to introduce members of the management team of Monro and to moderate our fireside chat. Monro is a leading tire and auto service retailer with over 1,250 company-operated locations around the country.



Introducing members of management. Sitting to my immediate right is Brian D'Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Monro. He served in this capacity for about 2.5 years now. And he joined Monro, I believe, in 2013, so nearly 7 years ago.



Brett Ponton, sitting to the far right, has been the CEO of this company for almost 3 years now. Prior to joining Monro, Brett spent 18 years at Goodyear Tire & Rubber. He was the CEO of Heartland Automotive, which is the largest franchise operator of Jiffy Lube store in North America. He has been the President and CEO of the parent company of AAMCO