Q3 2020 Monro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Monro Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2020. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from the company.



I would now like to introduce Ms. Maureen Mulholland, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Monro. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Maureen E. Mulholland - Monro, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call. Before we get started, please note that as part of the call this morning, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website at corporate.monro.com\investors\investor-resources.



If I could draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2 of the presentation, I'd like to remind participants on this morning's call that our presentation includes some forward-looking statements about Monro's