Q3 2021 Monro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Monro, Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from the company.



I would now like to introduce Ms. Maureen Mulholland, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Monro. Please go ahead.



Maureen E. Mulholland - Monro, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call. Before we get started, I'd like to remind participants that during the course of this conference call, management may make statements about Monro's future performance that contain forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by our comments today.



The most significant factors that could affect future results are outlined in Monro's filings with the SEC and in our earnings release and include a significant uncertainty relat