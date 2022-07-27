Q1 2023 Monro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Monro, Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from the company.
I would now like to introduce Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Monro. Please go ahead.
Felix Veksler - Monro, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call. Before we get started, please note that as part of this call, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website at corporate.monro.com/investors/investor-resources.
If I could draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2, I would like to remind participants that our presentation includes some forward-looking statements about Monro's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by our comments today. The most significant factors th
