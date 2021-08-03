Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining ModivCare's conference call to discuss our signing of the purchase agreement to acquire VRI. With me today from the company are Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer. We are also pleased to be joined by Jason Anderson, VRI's Chief Executive Officer. During this call, members of the management team may reference the presentation that can be found on the Events page in the Investors section of our website at www.modivcare.com and in the current Form 8-K, which was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commissi