Q3 2022 ModivCare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Kevin Kim Ellich - ModivCare Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining ModivCare's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. With me today is Heath Sampson, ModivCare's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations. Information regarding these factors is contained in today's press release and in the company's filings with the SEC. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information to