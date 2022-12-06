Dec 06, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT

Joanna Sylvia Gajuk - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Joanna Gajuk. I'm the health care analyst here at Bank of America. And it's my pleasure to now host this session with ModivCare, one of the largest providers of health care services that is quite diversified. They provide non-emergency medical transportation, but also personal care, as well as meal delivery. So there is a lot to talk about.



And today who we have is Heath Sampson, President, CEO; but also Kevin Ellich, the Head of IR is joining us; and Zach Miller, who is in Corporate Development.



So we will go right into the Q&A. And a note to the audience is that if you want to ask a question, you can use the box next to the webcast and post the question. And I'll be more than happy to relay the question to the team here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - VPSo I guess first, Heath, can we start kind of big picture question here in terms of the growth algori