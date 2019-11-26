Q3 2019 Momo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



.



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter of 2019 Momo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this conference is being recorded today.



And I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Ms. Cathy Peng. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Cathy Peng - Momo Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Momo's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website. On the call today from Momo are Mr. Tang Yan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wang Li, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Wang Yu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tantan; and Mr. Jonathan Zhang, Chief Financial Officer. They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

