Q4 2020 Momo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Momo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this conference is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Cathy Peng. Thank you. Please go ahead now.



Cathy Peng - Momo Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Momo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website. On the call today from Momo are Mr. Wang Li, CEO of the company; Mr. Wang Yu, Founder and CEO of Tantan; and Mr. Xiaosong Zhang, CFO of the company. They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statemen