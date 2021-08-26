Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Second Quarter 2021 Hello Group Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Ashley Jing, IR Director. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Ashley Jing - Hello Group Inc. - IR Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Hello Group's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website. On the call today are Mr. Wang Li, CEO of the company; Mr. Jonathan Zhang, CFO of the company. They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. They'll both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.
Before I begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision
Q2 2021 Hello Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...