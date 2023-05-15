Q1 2023 Mondee Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeff Houston - Mondee Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mondee's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me today are Founder, Chairman and CEO, Prasad Gundumogula; and Chief Financial Officer, Jesus Portillo, who will also present our results.



Also available for questions and answers is our Vice Chairman, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Orestes Fintiklis; and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Dullum.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about revenue, growth of our business, our management and [governance] plans and other nonhistorical statements as further described in our press release.



These forward-looking statements are subje