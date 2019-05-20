May 20, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Sarah Fakih - MorphoSys AG - VP & Head of Corporate Communications and IR



Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to our Q&A call following the publications of the primary L-MIND analysis data on Thursday last week.



My name is Sarah Fakih and I'm the Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at MorphoSys. With me on the call today are Simon Moroney, our Chief Executive Officer; Jens Holstein, our Chief Financial Officer; and Malte Peters, our Chief Development Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of MorphoSys core technologies, the progress of its current research and development programs and the initiation of additional programs. Should actual results differ from the company's ass