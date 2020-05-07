Q1 2020 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MorphoSys First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Now I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Julia Neugebauer. Please go ahead.



Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2020 results conference call and webcast. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Director, Corporate Communicate and Investor Relations at MorphoSys.



With me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer; Jens Holstein, our Chief Financial Officer; and Malte Peters, our Chief Research and Development Officer.



Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're dialing in from different locations. So I would like to apologize for any disruptions this might cause.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development o