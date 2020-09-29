Sep 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Anja Pomrehn - MorphoSys AG - SVP



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, or good morning. My name is Anja Pomrehn, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. It is my pleasure to welcome you to this joint MorphoSys and Incyte conference call and webcast to discuss the unmet need and global opportunities for tafasitamab in non-Hodgkin lymphomas.



We have the great pleasure to have Professor Gilles Salles opening our call today with a presentation on r/r DLBCL and the frontline DLBCL landscape, followed by speakers from both Incyte and Morphosys. From Morphosys, we have Jean-Paul Kress, CEO; Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer; and Roland Wandeler, Chief Operating Officer. Speakers from Incyte will be General Manager North America, Barry Flannelly; and Steven Stein, Incyte's CMO.