Q1 2021 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the MorphoSys First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Julia Neugebauer. Please go ahead.



Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Senior Director Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Senior Director, Investor Relations at MorphoSys, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter 2021 financial results conference call.



Joining me on the call today are: Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer; Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer; Roland Wandeler, Chief Operating Officer; and Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer. A press release was issued yesterday with our Q1 2021 financial results and business update. This can be found on our website, along with the presentation for today's webcast.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of the statements made during the call today