May 25, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Eliana Rachel Merle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Ellie Merle. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at UBS. Thank you very much for joining us at the UBS Healthcare Conference. Very happy to have MorphoSys here with us today. With us from MorphoSys is Jean-Paul Kress, CEO. We'll be doing a fireside chat format today. And with that, I'll turn it over to you, Jean-Paul. Maybe high level, you can -- for those less familiar with the story, give us some background on MorphoSys, your antibody capabilities? And kind of high-level what your key goals are over the coming years.



Jean-Paul Kress - MorphoSys AG - Chairman of Management Board, MD & CEO



Thanks, Ellie. And thanks for having me. Hi, everyone. Sure. So MorphoSys has been for several years, a leader in antibody discovery, engineering and development. We have established HQs many years ago in Germany, close to Munich, and we've recently expanded in the United States to launch our first proprietary asset, tafasitamab or Monjuvi, I'm sure we'll talk about tod