Jun 02, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Senior Director of Investor Relations. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our (technical difficulty) Constellation Pharmaceuticals and our strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma, which we announced earlier this morning.



You'll find a brief presentation in the Media and Investors section on our website, morphosys.com, under the section MorphoSys Events or by visiting our transaction web page at morphosys-constellation-royaltypharma.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of the statements we make during the call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans as well as the development plans of our collaboration partners. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially, including those described in MorphoSys 20-F and annual repo