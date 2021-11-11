Q3 2021 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Former Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon or good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Senior Director, Investor Relations of MorphoSys and it is my pleasure to welcome you to our Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.



Joining me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer; Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer and Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer. Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager, will be available for the Q&A session.