MorphoSys AG at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 10:15PM GMT

James Daniel Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon and good evening. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European Pharma and Biotech analyst. And today, at JPMorgan conference, I've got the pleasure of introducing the MorphoSys presentation and Q&A.



So we can have MorphoSys' CEO, Jean-Paul Kress, joining us at this 20-minute presentation, 20 minutes of Q&A afterwards and will be joined by the Board of management team.



And with that, I said, thanks a lot for joining us today, Jean-Paul, and looking forward to the presentation.



Jean-Paul Kress - MorphoSys AG - Chairman of Management Board, MD & CEO



Thank you, James. It's a pleasure to be here today to share our exciting progress and plans for the future.



On Slide 2, you can find our forward-looking statements before we begin on Slide 3.



At MorphoSys, we are working every day to bring new medicines and hope to people living with cancer. Our goal is to have a profound impact on the lives of cancer patients. We are