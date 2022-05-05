Q1 2022 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Senior Director, Investor Relations at MorphoSys, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer; Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer; Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer; and Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans, expectations for the compoun