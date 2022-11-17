Q3 2022 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our third quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer; Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer; Tim Demuth, Chief Research and Development Officer; and Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans and expectations for the compounds in our pipeline as well as the development plans of our collaboration partners. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially, including those described in MorphoSys' 20-F and annual report, all for the year ended December 31, 2021, and from time to time in other SEC documents of MorphoSys. It is important to