MorphoSys AG at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 13, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Rajan Sharma. I'm the European biotech analyst here at Goldman Sachs. Pleased that we have MorphoSys at the conference today, and we have Jean-Paul Kress, who's CEO. So yes, thank you for joining.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystJean-Paul, do you want to maybe make some introductory statements? Obviously, there's been a bit of change at the company over the last 12 months or so. So, maybe you could just give us a high-level overview of what's been going on and where you are today?- MorphoSys AG - Chairman of Management Board, MD & CEOSure. Well, first of all, thank you very much for having me and have the opportunity to share on the great progress we're making at MorphoSys. So yes, a lot of changes for good actually over the last few years actually because we pivoted MorphoSys from a fee-for-s