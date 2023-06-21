MorphoSys AG Investor Call Focused on Pelabresib Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and good afternoon. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to today's investor call that will focus on the potential of Pelabresib, our investigational BET inhibitor in myeloproliferative neoplasms.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of our statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans and expectations for the compounds in our pipeline. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially, including those described in MorphoSys 20-F and annual report, all for the year ended December 31, 2022, and from time to time in other SEC documents of MorphoSys. It is important to keep in mind that our statements on this webcast speak as of today.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Pa