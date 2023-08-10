Half Year 2023 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Julian Neugebauer. Please go ahead.



Julia Neugebauer -



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon or good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2023 half year financial results conference call. With me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer; Tim Demuth, our Chief Research and Development Officer; and Lucy Crabtree, our new Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of our statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans and expectations for the compounds in our pipeline as well as the development plans of our collaboration partners. These forward-looking statem