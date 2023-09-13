Sep 13, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT
James Patrick Quigley - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Great. So let's kick off. So, good afternoon, everyone. I'm James Quigley, European Pharma and Biotech Analyst at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to this session with MorphoSys.
Today, we're joined by CEO, Jean-Paul Kress. Just before handing it over to Jean-Paul for some introductory comments, (inaudible) towards the disclosure statement. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your sales representative.
With that, over to you, Jean-Paul.
Jean-Paul Kress - MorphoSys AG - Chairman of Management Board, MD & CEO
Thanks, James, and thanks for having me here. So I will say a few words on what we're trying to do at MorphoSys. We're a biotech company focusing on hematology/oncology, and we have a big readout c
MorphoSys AG at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 13, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT
