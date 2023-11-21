MorphoSys AG to Discuss MANIFEST-2 Results Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Topline Results MANIFEST-2 Study. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to turn the conference over to Julia Neugebauer. Please go ahead, madam.
Julia Neugebauer - MorphoSys AG - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today where we will be presenting the topline results from our Phase III MANIFEST-2 study of pelabresib in myelofibrosis following yesterday's announcement. You can find our press release and the slides from today's call on the Investors section of our website.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of the statements made during the call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products, our development plans and expectations for the compounds in our pipeline as well as the development plans of our collaboration partners.
These forward-looking statem
