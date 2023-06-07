Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Mike Yee - Jefferies - Analyst



I would love to get started here as we kick off from the lunch hour. We have the team from Morphic up here with us.



Morphic has obviously had an exciting year. We recently announced some very positive Phase 2 ulcerative colitis data, and the company is actively enrolling a Phase 2b randomized controlled study. And I would say that the IBD and ulcerative colitis space has definitely been of high attention, high focus this year, and there's a lot going on.



So I would just love maybe for Morphic or for Bruce, maybe you could make some opening comments about how you see Morphic and its oral alpha-4-beta-7 ulcerative colitis drug fitting into what seems to be an increasingly complex landscape in ulcerative colitis and make some comments about the profile of your drug and where you see this going?



Bruce Rogers - Morphic Holding, Inc. - President



Thanks. Sure, I can start out. I've got a little bit squeak in my voice today so Chris is going to kick in whenever I stop. I guess this is the key here. So yeah, MORF-057 has t