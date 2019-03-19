Mar 19, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Glenn Laatsch - Morningstar, Inc. - Senior Product Manager



Good morning, everyone. My name is Glenn Laatsch. I'm a Senior Product Manager at Morningstar in our Asset Management Software group. And I'm joined by my colleague, Michael O'Leary, who is one of our Associate Directors of Quantitative Research.



And today, we're going to be focused on our latest scenario analysis tool, it's a market-driven scenario analysis capability. And this is coming off the heels of a lot of work that Michael and his team have done and white papers that they have written. This topic, you should all have access via this webinar for some of that great content, which you can kind of peruse at your leisure. We'll be touching on some of the topics that Michael writes about in his paper during today's session. And then as well as getting into some of the demos of how you can bring that to life within some of your workflows and day-to-day functions.



Before we begin, we would love for you to take part in just a brief poll in terms of how many of you are currently using scenario analysis in any part of your investmen