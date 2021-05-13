May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Drew Stafford - Piper Sandler & Co. - Analyst
Greetings. And welcome to the Motus GI Holdings's first-quarter 2021 update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Garth Russell of LifeSci Advisors. Please proceed.
Garth Russell - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - IR
Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us for the Motus GI first-quarter 2021 update call. Representing the company are Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Motus GI.
Before I turn the call over to management for their opening remarks, I would like to take a minute to remind you that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements
Q1 2021 Motus GI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...