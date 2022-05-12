Q1 2022 Motus GI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Motus GI first-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Garth Russell of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Garth Russell - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Managing Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Motus GI first-quarter 2022 update call. Representing the company are Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Motus GI.



Before turning the call over to management for their opening remarks, I would like to take a minute to remind you that this conference call and webcast will contain certain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call.



We will not undertake any obligation to re