Q2 2022 Motus GI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. second-quarter 2022 financial and operational update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.



There will be a presentation by the Modus management team followed by a question-and-answer session of the call. I must advise you all that the conference today is being recorded.



And I'd like to turn the call over to Garth Russell of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.



Garth Russell - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Managing Director of Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Motus GI second-quarter 2022 update call today. Representing the company are Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Motus GI.



Before turning the call over to management for their opening remarks, I would like to take a minute to remind you that this conference call and webcast will contain certain forward-looking stat