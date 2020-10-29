Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Marvell's conference call to discuss their proposed acquisition of Inphi. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President of Investor Relations, Ashish Saran. Please go ahead, sir.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us, particularly on short notice. Earlier today, Marvell announced its proposed acquisition of Inphi, and to discuss these announcements, I'm joined on the call by Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell; Jean Hu, Marvell's CFO; and Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi.



Our press release and supplemental information on the transaction are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.marvell.com. This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback and also archived in the Investors