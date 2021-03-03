Q4 2021 Marvell Technology Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marvell Technology Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Ashish Saran, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Marvell's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO; and Jean Hu, our CFO.



I would like to remind everyone that certain comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do no