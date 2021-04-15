Apr 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvell Technology Group Limited. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Richard Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors. The floor is yours.
Richard S. Hill - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - Independent Chairman
Welcome to this general meeting of the shareholders of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. It is now 2:00 p.m., and I now call the meeting to order. I'm Richard Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors. I will also serve as Chair of this meeting.
During this virtual meeting, if you are experiencing any technical difficulties that require assistance, please contact the technical support line at 800-586-1548 for U.S. callers or 303-562-9288 for international callers.
Hitting the refresh button on your computer screen may also fix minor technical problems. With me today on the call are Matt Murphy, one of our directors of the company, and our CEO and President; Mitch Gaynor, our Chief Administration and Legal Officer and Secretary. Mr. Gaynor will serve as Secretary of the m
Marvell Technology Group Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...