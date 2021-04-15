Apr 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvell Technology Group Limited. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Richard Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors. The floor is yours.



Richard S. Hill - Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - Independent Chairman



Welcome to this general meeting of the shareholders of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. It is now 2:00 p.m., and I now call the meeting to order. I'm Richard Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors. I will also serve as Chair of this meeting.



During this virtual meeting, if you are experiencing any technical difficulties that require assistance, please contact the technical support line at 800-586-1548 for U.S. callers or 303-562-9288 for international callers.



Hitting the refresh button on your computer screen may also fix minor technical problems. With me today on the call are Matt Murphy, one of our directors of the company, and our CEO and President; Mitch Gaynor, our Chief Administration and Legal Officer and Secretary. Mr. Gaynor will serve as Secretary of the m