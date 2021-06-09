Jun 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Well, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. This is C.J. Muse with Evercore ISI. Welcome to day 3 of Evercore ISI's Inaugural TMT Conference. Very pleased to have Marvell here with us. We have Matt Murphy, President and CEO; and Ashish Saran, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome, gentlemen.
Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Thanks, C.J. Thanks for having us.
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Great to have you. So Matt, I figured I'd start off with the fact that you're 5th year anniversary at Marvell is coming up next month. And certainly, you've been very busy. Acquisition of Cavium, Aquantia, Avera, now Inphi and the divestiture of wireless. So I figured now with Inphi on
