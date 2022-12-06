Dec 06, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Brett William Simpson - Arete Research Services LLP - Senior Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everyone, for dialing in. It's Brett Simpson from Arete again. Now our next session is our last of our tech conference, but the good news is we've left the best to last. So I'd like to welcome Raghib Hussain, COO of Marvell Semiconductor. We also have Ashish Saran, who as you all know, is SVP of IR at Marvell. So Raghib, Ashish, thanks for coming on today. Really appreciate it.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology, Inc. - SVP of IR



Yes. Thanks. We're looking forward to this.



Raghib Hussain - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President of Products & Technologies



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Arete Research Services LLP - Senior AnalystGreat. And as most of you know, Raghib was Co-Founder of Cavium and has a long history in the networking space. And then we're definitely going to cover off some of those areas in our discussion over the next 45 minutes. And it's also