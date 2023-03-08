Mar 08, 2023 / 05:50PM GMT

Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Great. Thanks, everyone. I'm Joe Moore from the Morgan Stanley Semiconductor Team. Happy to have the management team of Marvell here with us. Matt Murphy, Willem Meintjes and Ashish Saran; CEO, CFO and IR respectively. Just quickly, you've heard me say this 75 times. But for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. So thank you guys for being here. I really appreciate it. And I know you're hot on the back of OFC, so we can talk about some of that later.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive DirectorMaybe we could just start off generally big picture. We sort of went from this environment where you were supply constrained pretty severely so. And within a couple of quarters that turned into some inventory excess that you're burning off, which tends to happen