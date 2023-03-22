Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Greetings. I'm Vivek Arya, semiconductor research analyst at BofA Securities. Thank you so much for attending our tech talk today on the evolution of cloud datacenter connectivity with Marvell and the 650 Group. As we all know, cloud workloads and Internet traffic are doubling every few years and with AI, ML and the evolution of these new large language models, these growth rates are expected to accelerate. And to meet that demand, cloud operators must scale their data center infrastructure.



So what we plan to do on today's tech talk is discuss the new connectivity requirements, how they are evolving, the enabling solutions and the emerging opportunities that they offer. And I'm really delighted to welcome our guests today, including Achyut Shah, Senior Vice President and GM of the physical layer interface business unit at Marvell, who will provide an overview of the market. Really delighted and honored to have Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President of Optical and Copper Connectivity at Marvell, who will al