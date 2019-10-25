Q3 2019 Midland States Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Tony Rossi - Financial Profiles, Inc. - SVP



Thank you, Sydney. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Midland States Bancorp Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining us from Midland's management team are Jeff Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Don Spring, Chief Accounting Officer.



We'll be using a slide presentation as part of our discussion this morning. If you've not done so already, please visit the Webcasts and Presentations page of Midland's Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation. The management team will discuss the third quarter results, and then we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, I'd like