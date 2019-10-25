Oct 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 Midland States Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Tony Rossi of Financial Profiles. Please go ahead, sir.
Tony Rossi - Financial Profiles, Inc. - SVP
Thank you, Sydney. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Midland States Bancorp Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining us from Midland's management team are Jeff Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Don Spring, Chief Accounting Officer.
We'll be using a slide presentation as part of our discussion this morning. If you've not done so already, please visit the Webcasts and Presentations page of Midland's Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation. The management team will discuss the third quarter results, and then we will open up the call for questions.
Before we begin, I'd like
Q3 2019 Midland States Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...